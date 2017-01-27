Companies

LG distances itself from Gupta family-owned Oakbay

Oakbay Investments acting CEO Ronica Ragavan earlier named LG as a business that had disassociated itself from the Oakbay group

27 January 2017 - 13:19 PM Genevieve Quintal
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

LG Electronics has sought to distance itself from the Gupta-owned Oakbay Group and by extension the politically connected family, saying it had not done any business with them.

The company was named by Oakbay Investments acting CEO Ronica Ragavan in an answering affidavit to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s court application, as one of the businesses that had disassociated itself from the Oakbay group.

In October, Gordhan applied for a declaratory order confirming that he could not intervene in a dispute between Oakbay Investments and the four banks.

Ragavan claimed a call by Gordhan to "clip the wings" of the Gupta family resulted in 24 businesses disassociating themselves from the group.

Is Gupta-linked bank deal on rocks?

The takeover of a small SA bank by a partner of the controversial family may be in trouble, say insiders
News & Fox
1 day ago

EDITOR’S NOTE: Gordhanian knots

Finally, the Guptas spill the beans on the plot against them. If you thought Project Spider Web and Browse Mole were thin on the ground, just wait
Opinion
2 days ago

BRUCE'S LIST: Sticking to the script: The Hawks clear the Guptas

The Hawks assure the family they’re not being investigated
Opinion
2 days ago

These were in addition to the country’s four largest banks, which refused to do business with the Gupta company.

Ragavan provided a list of the companies as an annexure to her affidavit. LG Electronics was on the list.

"LG Electronics is a proud, Korean company that values its relationship with SA, and is committed to operating with sound business ethics and transparency in all its business transactions," the company said on Friday.

"LG would like to confirm that it has had no business dealings or any association with the Oakbay Group." Oakbay did not responded to questions.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
LG distances itself from Gupta family-owned Oakbay
Companies
2.
WATCH: ANCYL storm Absa branch in Durban CBD
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Momentum axes trio over trade secrets
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Blow after blow leaves Ford’s reputation bruised
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Liberty’s shares tumble after it warns of lower ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

No case, Hawks tell Guptas
National

Firms cut off Oakbay ‘on call by Gordhan’
National

Zuma will be smiling as Absa lifeboat story gains impetus
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.