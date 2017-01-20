Companies

VW EMISSIONS SCANDAL

Winterkorn sticks to his guns

Former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn reiterates he knew nothing of the pollution-cheating scam

20 January 2017 - 06:38 AM Agency Staff
Former Volkswagen chief Martin Winterkorn leaves after testifying to a German parliamentary committee on the car maker's emissions scandal in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Former Volkswagen chief Martin Winterkorn leaves after testifying to a German parliamentary committee on the car maker's emissions scandal in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Berlin — Former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn said on Thursday he did not know the beleaguered German car giant was engaging in systematic emissions cheating until shortly before the scandal broke.

Winterkorn told a parliamentary committee investigating the "dieselgate" scandal he was still trying to understand how the scandal could have happened.

The 69-year-old resigned in September 2015, days after the VW group admitted it had installed software in 11-million diesel vehicles worldwide to dupe emissions tests and make the cars seem less polluting than they were.

The former CEO reiterated he knew nothing of the pollution-cheating scam until just before the scandal broke at the end of August. German MPs are seeking to establish when the VW board was first informed of the cheating.

The issue has a particular bearing in Germany where investigators have placed Winterkorn under probe and are examining if fraud was committed in the sales of vehicles with manipulated emission values.

In addition, prosecutors are investigating if the management divulged existence of the scandal later than they were legally obliged to under stock market rules, thereby essentially manipulating stock prices.

US investigators have said they believe VW top brass were aware of the cheating as far back as July 2015. But asked directly if the media reports were true, Winterkorn said: "That is not the case."

AFP

