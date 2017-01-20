Winterkorn sticks to his guns

Berlin — Former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn said on Thursday he did not know the beleaguered German car giant was engaging in systematic emissions cheating until shortly before the scandal broke.

Winterkorn told a parliamentary committee investigating the "dieselgate" scandal he was still trying to understand how the scandal could have happened.

The 69-year-old resigned in September 2015, days after the VW group admitted it had installed software in 11-million diesel vehicles worldwide to dupe emissions tests and make the cars seem less polluting than they were.

The former CEO reiterated he knew nothing of the pollution-cheating scam until just before the scandal broke at the end of August. German MPs are seeking to establish when the VW board was first informed of the cheating.