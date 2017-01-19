Mastercard faces UK lawsuit for card fees

"It is difficult to be able to see why Mastercard should be able to prey on millions of people, what’s more without these people knowing they were being injured," Harris said. "This is the archetypal case that the government had in mind when creating this new regime."

Mastercard has faced numerous lawsuits since EU courts said its fees for cross-border payments restricted competition unfairly. The firm said that a cap imposed by the European Commission on what it charged retailers to process foreign transactions would shift the burden onto customers, an argument the Court of Justice rejected, which opened the door to collective lawsuits from consumers.

The lawsuit was initiated by Walter Merricks, a lawyer who led the UK group that handles consumer disputes with banks, and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

Mastercard said the suit should be rejected because the level of damages is "impossible to assess on any reliable basis". The awards allocated to individuals would also "bear no reasonable relationship to their actual loss".

