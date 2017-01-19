Companies

HIGH CHARGES

Mastercard faces UK lawsuit for card fees

The credit-card company is accused of unfairly charging 46-million customers card fees that infringed EU competition law

19 January 2017 - 08:12 AM Patrick Gower
London — Mastercard preyed on more than 46-million unknowing consumers by unfairly charging card fees over a 16-year period, lawyers seeking to bring a £14bn class-action lawsuit told a London court.

The credit-card company infringed EU competition law by imposing high charges to retailers that accepted its cards between 1992 and 2008, Paul Harris, a lawyer for consumers, told the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Wednesday. The panel will hold a two-day hearing to decide whether the matter should go to a full trial. It would be the UK’s biggest class action and one of the first filed under the Consumer Rights Act 2015.

"It is difficult to be able to see why Mastercard should be able to prey on millions of people, what’s more without these people knowing they were being injured," Harris said. "This is the archetypal case that the government had in mind when creating this new regime."

Mastercard has faced numerous lawsuits since EU courts said its fees for cross-border payments restricted competition unfairly. The firm said that a cap imposed by the European Commission on what it charged retailers to process foreign transactions would shift the burden onto customers, an argument the Court of Justice rejected, which opened the door to collective lawsuits from consumers.

The lawsuit was initiated by Walter Merricks, a lawyer who led the UK group that handles consumer disputes with banks, and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

Mastercard said the suit should be rejected because the level of damages is "impossible to assess on any reliable basis". The awards allocated to individuals would also "bear no reasonable relationship to their actual loss".

