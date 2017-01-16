Economics count in fate of Samsung leader

Seoul — South Korea’s special prosecutor said it would take into account the economic effect of arresting Samsung Group leader Jay Y Lee in connection with an influence-peddling investigation involving the president.

The office delayed until Monday its decision on whether to seek the arrest of Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea’s largest conglomerate, citing the gravity of the case.

The special prosecution had said it would make a decision on Lee by Sunday. But a spokesman told reporters on Sunday that investigators were considering all factors, including the potential economic effect, of the arrest of Lee.

Prosecutors have been investigating whether Samsung provided 30-billion won ($25.46m) to a business and to foundations backed by President Park Geun-hye’s friend, Choi Soon-sil, in exchange for the national pension fund’s support for a 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates, Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries. The Samsung chief denied bribery accusations during a parliamentary hearing in December.

The special prosecution said it planned to indict national pension service chief Moon Hyung-pyo early this week.

Taking into account the economic effect could prove beneficial to Lee. The imposition of less severe punishment on erring business leaders to avoid economic consequences has precedent in South Korea.

"Law and principle are the most important metric, and after also considering various factors mentioned previously, we will decide by law and principle," the prosecution spokesman said, referring to the economic effect, without elaborating.

A Samsung Group representative declined to comment.

Lee was questioned for 22 hours before leaving the special prosecutors’ office in Seoul on Friday morning. It was part of the investigation into a corruption scandal that has led to the president’s impeachment by parliament.

Establishing that there was a money-for-favour exchange between Samsung and Park or her surrogate was critical for the success of the special prosecutor’s investigation, analysts said.

Court deliberating

Park, the daughter of a military ruler, has denied wrongdoing, although she has apologised for exercising poor judgment. Her friend, Choi, who is in detention and faces her own trial, has also denied wrongdoing.

The constitutional court is deciding whether to uphold or overturn the impeachment vote. If Park is forced to leave office, an election would follow. Among the expected contenders is former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon.

The chiefs of South Korean conglomerates have over the years had prison sentences shortened or forgiven, or have received pardons, with the economic effect of imprisonment cited as a factor.

Jay Y Lee’s father, Lee Kun-hee, who has been incapacitated since a heart attack in 2014, was handed a three-year suspended jail sentence in 2009 for tax evasion. He was later pardoned.

Samsung has acknowledged making contributions to the two foundations as well as a consulting firm controlled by Choi but has denied accusations of lobbying to push through the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.

Reuters