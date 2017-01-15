Companies

Pembury Group Limited to list on JSE

Another private school company, Pembury Group Limited, which runs 19 schools‚ hopes it will be given the go-ahead to list on the stock exchange in February

15 January 2017 - 16:01 PM Katharine Child
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

As demand for schools in densely-populated areas of Gauteng grow‚ Pembury Group Limited (PL Group)‚ that runs 19 schools‚ says it believes it will be given the go-ahead to list on the stock exchange in February.

The Group has started the application to list on the smaller arm of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange – the AltX — in December after being given the go-ahead by the JSE.

Chairman of the PL Group Andrew McLachlan said listing was planned for February and since the announcement‚ large investors had shown interest in it even asking‚ unsuccessfully‚ to buy the company.

AltX is a smaller exchange for medium-sized and small businesses to raise capital and it has less stringent financial requirements for listing.

The PL Group‚ which also runs retirement homes‚ moved into schools in 2015 starting with 400 pupils at Willow View Academy in Kempton Park.

After two years‚ the group now has 19 schools in Gauteng and the North West with 2‚300 pupils. The group uses existing commercial properties that lend themselves to being converted into schools such as office blocks or guesthouses for schools.

Mclachlan said: "Other private schools may need about R100‚000m in order to build a school‚ Ours will cost between R10m and R15m."

The schools are built in densely-populated areas.

The schools use sports courts similar to action cricket courts for sports activities instead of traditional sports fields.

In 2017‚ the group will open three new campuses in Centurion‚ Roodepoort and Springs.

The group already has schools in Northriding‚ Hartbeespoort and Ruimsig in Roodepoort.

Mclachlan says private education was helping the government which struggled to place pupils.

Both Curro schools and ADvTECH that owns Crawford colleges and Trinity House schools are listed on the main JSE exchange.

TMG Digital/The Times

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Leaked public protector report creates wrong ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Eskom to go ahead with municipal disconnections
Companies / Energy
3.
How can Woolworths shake off the doldrums?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
‘Nothing further from the truth’: Eskom affidavit ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames, and Ford can ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Online tutors plug in to save tertiary scene
Opinion

Botswana university deal Curro’s tertiary education entry
Companies

Market Watch: PLG making the grade
Opinion / Market Watch

Advtech makes two specialist acquisitions
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.