Companies

LA-based Snap makes London its international headquarters

10 January 2017 - 14:30 PM Adam Satariano
An image of the Snapchat logo created with Post-it notes is seen in the windows of Havas Worldwide at 200 Hudson Street in lower Manhattan, New York, US. Picture: REUTERS
An image of the Snapchat logo created with Post-it notes is seen in the windows of Havas Worldwide at 200 Hudson Street in lower Manhattan, New York, US. Picture: REUTERS

London — Snap, the Los Angeles-based maker of the popular Snapchat messaging app, has named London its international headquarters and said it will pay UK taxes on sales booked in some overseas markets.

Snap, which has been prepping for an initial public offering (IPO), has been adding office space in London’s Soho neighbourhood to accommodate the approximately 75 employees it has in the city — up from six last year.

Snap said it will book revenue in the UK on sales made in the country, as well as in territories where it has no local entity or sales team. The company, which also recently opened an office in Paris, contrasted the tax structure with other Silicon Valley firms which have come under scrutiny from government regulators for making areas such as Ireland or Luxembourg their European hubs to take advantage of more favourable tax rates.

The move is a win for the UK as it attempts to lure businesses to the country following the June vote to exit the EU. London is a hub for the global advertising industry that Snap depends on for its revenue.

"We believe in the UK’s creative industries," said Claire Valoti, general manager of Snap’s London office. "The UK is where our advertising clients are, where more than 10-million daily Snapchatters are, and where we’ve already begun to hire talent."

Snap’s international sales are still small, but global expansion will be a key part of CEO Evan Spiegel’s effort to convince investors the unprofitable company is worth the approximately $25bn valuation it’s said to be seeking in a public offering this year. Of the 150-million users who log in to Snapchat daily, more than 50-million are in Europe. Snap declined to comment on its IPO plans.

The company has signed up local companies to advertise on Snapchat, including retailer John Lewis and financial services group Nationwide.

Bloomberg

Content marketing trends for 2017

John Brown Media’s Lani Carstens talks about the tech trends that will be enhancing custom media and content marketing in 2017
News & Insights
1 day ago

The myth of the millennial: stereotypes hamstring marketers

The vast volumes of data on consumer behaviour available today mean that marketers now have more powerful tools at their disposal than at any time in ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Snapchat’s youthful founders are fearless in their race to go public

It is fashionable in Silicon Valley to stay private as long as possible, but the messaging company is planning an IPO just two years after it first ...
Companies
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Ford at odds with investigators over Kugas
Companies
2.
Sanlam CEO supports Johan Van Zyl
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vacation rents soar on Cape’s Riviera
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Tiger Brands report vies with matric spin
Companies
5.
Ford Kuga drivers fume over parts shortage
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.