KLM success picks up slack for problem-hit French sister

London — Dutch airline KLM boosted its passenger tally 6.4% in 2016, ensuring that parent Air France-KLM Group also posted a gain despite slumping numbers at sister company Air France, where strikes and a spate of terrorist attacks crimped traffic.

KLM added 1.8-million customers in 2016, for a total of 30.4-million, while Air France’s figure slipped 691,000, or 1.4%, to 49.8-million including the Hop regional airline, the group said on Monday.

The contribution of KLM, which is based in Amsterdam, helped lift the group’s overall tally 4% to 93.4-million.

The gain was helped by a surge of almost 23% at discount unit Transavia, where the passenger count advanced 2.5-million to 13.3-million.

Alexandre de Juniac stood down as Air France-KLM CEO in July after failing to force through cost cuts at the French arm in the face of employee opposition. Union hostility has prompted a series of walkouts, most recently in June 2016, when a four-day strike led to the cancellation of 20% of flights, costing about €40m.

Successor Jean-Marc Janaillac has said he would take a more conciliatory approach. He is shaking up senior management, especially at Air France, as he seeks to fend off the challenge of discount carriers in Europe and Persian Gulf operators on long-haul routes.

Air France unions have attracted the ire of their KLM counterparts, which are angry at the effect of strikes on a group formed via a merger in 2004.

The concerns entered the political arena when Dutch ministers warned Janaillac about pandering to the French arm’s powerful pilot lobby at the expense of growth at KLM.

Demand in French markets is struggling to recover from terrorist attacks in Paris and the Mediterranean. Asian tour groups, in particular, are still staying away.

Air France-KLM’s passenger traffic — the number of passengers carried times the distance flown — increased 2% in 2016 to 261-billion revenue passenger kilometres. The group has ranked first in Europe by that measure since it was formed, though British Airways owner IAG and Deutsche Lufthansa have been narrowing the gap. They are due to report figures later this week.

