Job cuts loom as creditors corner Alitalia

Embattled airliner's investors in ministerial meeting

10 January 2017
Losses: Struggling Italian airline Alitalia has been asked to draw up a detailed industrial plan, that has been agreed to by shareholders, banks and creditor financial institutions, within weeks. Picture: REUTERS
Milan/Rome/Dubai — As the new Italian government of Paolo Gentiloni hammers away at a rescue plan for beleaguered lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, it is suddenly contending with another corporate crisis: the future of the airline Alitalia.

Executives from key investor Etihad Airways and Alitalia — which went bankrupt in 2008 after rescue attempts involving the state and private investors failed, and which teetered on the brink of collapse in 2014 — met Italian ministers on Monday.

Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio asked Alitalia to put forward within weeks "a detailed industrial plan agreed to by shareholders, banks and creditor financial institutions", Calenda’s ministry said. Possible discussions over job levels would be tackled only after this, the ministers said.

The executives had planned to discuss new restructuring measures, three people familiar with the discussions said before the meeting.

The plan could include as many as 1,600 job cuts, according to two of the people, who asked not to be identified before an official announcement.

Time may be running short. Less than three years after Etihad, based in Abu Dhabi, bought a 49% stake as part of a plan to revive the Italian airline, Alitalia was notified in December by investors and creditors that it had 60 days to come up with a viable cost-cutting plan. Etihad Group CEO James Hogan and other shareholders took part in Monday’s meeting.

Alitalia has also authorised Etihad to pump in an additional $231m in funding via "semi-equity" financial instruments that lack voting rights, according to minutes of an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting for the Italian carrier on December22.

New Model

After reaching an agreement with shareholders including short-term financing deals with Italy’s two biggest banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, Alitalia plans talks with labour unions, suppliers, aircraft leasing companies and other partners on potential spending reductions including a road map for job cuts, the carrier said on December 22. After losing almost €200m in 2015, Alitalia’s deficit for 2016 could be near €400m, two people said. Alitalia declined to comment.

The new plan calls for a shift in business model away from the airline’s traditional schedule of short and medium-range flights towards a set-up that would allow it to compete better with low-cost carriers, according to the people. Alitalia would also phase out unprofitable routes, one of the people said.

"The next two months are critical," CEO Cramer Ball, who has been in his post for less than a year, said in the December 22 statement. Alitalia denied on December 27 that Ball would leave the company in the next two months, following a report in daily Il Messaggero.

The plan to meet unions comes after the carrier froze salaries at the end of 2016 before discussing a new labour deal.

"Two years ago, we agreed on 2,000 job cuts as a condition for Etihad’s investment and now they can’t tell us again the issue is labour costs, we won’t give the green light to any lay-offs," Claudio Tarlazzi, leader of the Uiltrasporti union, said.

Etihad, whose stake purchase was part of a €1.76bn rescue of Alitalia, has vowed to transform the carrier into a five-star airline.

Bloomberg

