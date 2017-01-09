Amgen wins order to stop sales of rival cholesterol fighter

Washington — Amgen won a court ruling to block rivals Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from selling their cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent in the US because it infringes Amgen’s patents on the medication.

US district judge Sue Robinson in Delaware ordered Sanofi and Regeneron to halt Praluent sales because the drug infringes patents on its Repatha cholesterol medication. The order is a setback for the losing drug makers since analysts expect Praluent to generate $2bn in sales by 2020.

Amgen shares rose 5.2% to $161 at 4.50pm in New York after markets closed on Friday. Regeneron shares fell 1.1% to $376.61 in late trading before shares were halted.

The ban takes effect in 30 days to give Sanofi time to ask an appeals court to lift the order or to "encourage the parties to reach an appropriate business resolution", the judge said.

Otherwise, the patents expire in 2029, according to Aude Gerspacher, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

Without the sales ban, Amgen would face a loss of contracts with insurers and other market advantages as well as "reputational harm", Robinson said. This outweighed the benefit to consumers in having a new treatment on the market, the judge said.

Spent Billions

"Both parties have spent billions of dollars and over a decade of work to bring their respective products to market," she said.

The order came two days after the judge rejected Sanofi’s request to overturn a jury verdict won by Amgen in March.

Of US citizens 40 years and older, 28% take some kind of medicine to reduce cholesterol in their blood and protect themselves from associated cardiovascular disease, according to a 2012 National Centre for Health Statistics report.

Amgen, based in Thousand Oaks, California, sought the sales ban after jurors in Wilmington, Delaware, ruled in March that its patents were valid. The patents cover antibodies that can help prevent cholesterol levels from spiking.

Paris-based Sanofi and Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron have vowed to appeal against the jury’s finding that Amgen’s patents are valid and to properly describe the medical technology involving the cholesterol-fighting antibodies.

Sanofi and Regeneron conceded before the trial that they infringed Amgen’s patents, a common legal tactic allowing the drug makers to focus on whether the patent should have been issued at all. The companies argued that the patent exceeded the scope of Amgen’s original discovery, wrongfully giving it control over a new class of treatments.

Analysts tout the cholesterol-lowering drugs as potential blockbusters, with Repatha estimated to bring in $1.08bn in 2018, according to an average of 11 analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.

