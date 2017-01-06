VW ordered to face US lawsuit in emissions row

Washington — Volkswagen (VW) and former CEO Martin Winterkorn must defend an investor lawsuit in California over the company’s diesel emissions cheating scandal, a US judge has ruled.

The plaintiffs, mostly US municipal pension funds, have accused VW of not having informed the market in a timely fashion about the issue as well as understating possible financial liabilities, according to the court document seen by Reuters. The pension funds include those representing Arkansas State Highway Employees and Miami Police.

The lawsuits said VW’s market capitalisation fell by $63bn after the diesel-cheating scandal became public in September 2015.

The plaintiffs had invested in VW through American Depositary Receipts (ADR), a form of equity ownership in a non-US company that represents the foreign shares of the company held on deposit by a bank in the company’s home country.

"Volkswagen is convinced that the accusations raised by buyers of the corporate securities [so-called American Depositary Receipts] lack any foundation," a spokesman at VW’s German headquarters said. "It’s our intention to make this clear in the further course

of proceedings."

VW shares did not react to the latest legal developments and were trading up 0.7% at €139.7 as of 11.15am GMT.

Secret Software

US District Judge Charles Breyer rejected a request by VW brand chief Herbert Diess to have the proposed securities fraud lawsuits tossed out of a California court.

Other defendants include VW’s US unit and its Audi of America unit and the former head of its US unit, Michael Horn. Volkswagen argued that German courts were the proper place for investor lawsuits.

Breyer said in his ruling that "because the US has an interest in protecting domestic investors against securities fraud" the lawsuits should go forward in a US court.

CEO Winterkorn resigned days after the scandal became public and much of the company’s management has changed since 2015.

VW in September 2015 admitted using secret software in its cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests, with 11-million vehicles worldwide affected. The cheating allowed nearly 580,000 of VW’s US diesel vehicles sold since 2009 to emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution levels.