CEOs earn the average South African’s annual wage in just over seven hours, making them the fastest earners in the world, according to the findings of a Quartz survey released on Friday.

"It took CEOs in SA just over seven hours to make $13‚194 (R180‚000)‚ which is the country’s average yearly wage‚" said study author Aamna Modin.

"Assuming Monday‚ January 2‚ was a public holiday and they started work at 7.30am on Tuesday‚ CEOs in SA clocked in the annual average wage by 3pm that day," Modin said.

In October‚ it was reported that a Checkers delicatessen employee would need to work for about 290 years to earn what Shoprite CE Whitey Basson makes in a month.