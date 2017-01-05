Ford drivers will soon be able to talk to their cars

Rival General Motors plans to roll out IBM’s Watson artificial intelligence software in its OnStar system early next year in order to market services to drivers in their cars.

Similarly, Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz will use Alphabet’s Google Assistant, a rival product, to let car owners interact with their vehicles from home via Google Home.

Ford’s move follows its October announcement that it would use Alexa in three of its vehicle models by the end of 2016 to allow drivers to communicate with their smart home devices, such as heaters, lights or security systems.

Automotive personal assistants are being studied by every major car maker, according to Gartner research director Michael Ramsey, who said: "There’s a lot of vetting going on." One company that stands to benefit is Nuance Communications. The supplier to Ford, GM and other car makers provides natural language speech command technology to allow drivers to speak more or less conversationally to digital assistants.

Nineteen percent of the 160-million cars that have used Nuance’s technology over the past 15 years have come out just in the past year, said Fatima Vital, Nuance’s senior director of marketing automotive.

One major decision car makers must make is whether to give consumers a version of the smartphone systems they already use — Apple’s CarPlay or Google’s Android Auto — or a third option. By using their own systems, car makers can retain full control of valuable data that otherwise could be captured by Apple and Google from vehicles.