Fiat Chrysler plans autonomous electric minivan as a second home

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is laying out a vision of a battery-powered, self-driving minivan that it bets even a millennial could love. That may not be enough, though, to shake the vehicle maker’s image as the purveyor of the least fuel-efficient fleet in the US.

The fifth-generation minivan, of which the design concept is called the Chrysler Portal, would have a 400km electric range and enough screens, ports and social media options to entertain young families, while software handles much of the driving. It was unveiled on Tuesday in Las Vegas, where the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show begins this week.

It is always a long way from concept cars until a vehicle enters production — if ever — and so far Fiat Chrysler’s US unit has not said it actually plans to build an all-electric minivan such as Portal.

What the vehicle maker’s effort may produce, is a change in the conversation: it has been criticised for adding ecological powertrains more slowly than rivals such as Toyota and General Motors and for failing to gain ground on fuel economy.

Change subject

"It’s an attempt to change the subject from the fundamental problem of not being in a position to meet the standards," Dan Luria, an analyst at the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Institute, said in December, after an initial report of the company’s plans to show an electric minivan at the Consumer Electronics Show. "This is not a seriously competitive vehicle.’’

The Portal nonetheless gives the third-largest US vehicle maker a place in the discussion about fuel-saving technologies. Fiat Chrysler’s stock languished for most of 2016 in part because it was perceived as being the least prepared for the tightened fuel-economy standards put in place under President Barack Obama’s administration.

In a twist, the company’s US shares have surged since the November election victory of Donald Trump, whose pledge to reduce regulations has led to speculation he will dismantle Obama’s mandates. The stock soared 29% since election day to end 2016 at $9.12, its highest close since the last day of 2015. Ford Motor rose 5.7% and General Motors gained about 10% in the same period.

The six-passenger Portal concept "explores the possibility of what a family transportation vehicle could look like,’’ Fiat Chrysler said in a statement ahead of Tuesday’s presentation. The idea is to create a third environment, aside from home and the office, with connectivity to personal devices and the cloud.

The Portal would handle steering, braking and acceleration on sections of highway approved for this purpose and would alert the driver to retake control if necessary. Nissan Motor plans a similar system including for urban streets, by the end of the decade.

Flat battery packs would be built into the floor, like in Tesla Motors’ Model X sport utility vehicle. With a fast charger, drivers could restore enough power for 240km of driving in 20 minutes, the company projected. While Fiat Chrysler said the vehicle would be aimed at "cost-conscious" millennials, it gave no projected price range.

Expensive technology

Such technology does not come cheap, at least not yet. The only comparable vehicle today is the seven-passenger Tesla Model X, which weighs 2,450kg with its batteries and costs $93,000 on average. Current Pacifica minivans cost half that and weigh in at less than 2268kg for the hybrid, which is rated to provide 53km of all-electric range.

Fiat Chrysler made no mention of how it was developing the self-driving technology. In December, the firm said it had delivered 100 Pacifica hybrids to Waymo, the autonomous-driving unit of Google parent, Alphabet.

Bloomberg