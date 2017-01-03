Ford scraps Mexico factory and adds Michigan jobs

The No 2 US car maker also said it would invest $700m in the Flat Rock, Michigan factory plant and would make new electric, hybrid and autonomous vehicles there.

Trump’s efforts to browbeat the US car industry show that he may go further than other modern presidents to try to influence corporate decisions, especially those related to trade and investment.

Investors on Tuesday sold off shares of Kansas City Southern railroad, a company that is heavily dependent on shipping goods across the US-Mexico border.

In a Twitter post hours before Ford’s announcement, Trump wrote, "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border. Make in USA, or pay big border tax!"

GM, the largest US vehicle maker, said making some of the Cruze cars in the plant in Coahuila, Mexico was part of its strategy to serve global customers, not sell those vehicles in the US.

Trump’s GM tweet was his latest broadside aimed at an American company over jobs, imports and costs even before he takes office on January 20.

Such remarks have signalled an uncommon degree of intervention for an incoming US president into the affairs of US corporations.

Mexico’s government said it regreted Ford’s decision and has made sure that the company would reimburse the state for any costs associated with the investment.

Ford spokeswoman Jennifer Flake said the vehicle maker would save $500m by not opening the new plant in the near term, but will have some undisclosed costs to retool the other Mexican plant to build the Focus. GM shares were up 0.5%, or $0.17, to $35.00. Ford shares rose 3.3%, or $0.40 a share, to $12.53.

Trump Notified

Top Ford executives personally notified Trump and vice president-elect Mike Pence of their decision. Fields praised tax and regulatory proposals advocated by Trump and his fellow Republicans who control Congress.

"Our view is that we see a more positive US manufacturing business environment under President-elect Trump and the pro-growth policies and proposals that he’s talking about, so this is a vote of confidence for president-elect Trump and some of the policies that they may be pursuing," Fields said.

Since winning the November 8 election, Trump has targeted a wide range of American companies also including United Technologies, Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Trump also has touted decisions by companies to keep some production in the US, including United’s Carrier unit in Indiana.

Trump previously vowed to hit companies that shift production from America to other countries with a 35% tax on their exports into the US. He also has denounced the North American Free Trade Agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada.

Fields said there were no negotiations between Ford and the incoming president over the decision to cancel the Mexico plant or invest in Michigan.

Ford will build a battery electric SUV with a 482km driving range at the Michigan plant by 2020, and will launch production there by 2021 of a fully autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or a brake pedal for use in ride services fleets. Ford also plans new hybrid versions of its F-150 truck, Mustang and police vehicles by 2020.

Union workers gathered at the Flat Rock factory cheered Fields as he announced the new jobs. Hiring of the 700 new workers there will probably start in 2018 and the majority of it in 2020, Fields said.

