How Dr Z put Mercedes back on the high road

Since the pieces started falling into place over the last couple years, Zetsche "felt he can walk on water", said Stefan Bratzel, an automotive industry researcher at the University of Applied Sciences in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, and a former marketing manager at Daimler’s Smart brand. "That’s quite different to the irritable reactions when he was massively under pressure about why Daimler wasn’t getting anywhere."

Zetsche’s turnaround is even more dramatic than he dreamed of in 2011, toppling BMW as the luxury-car king four years earlier than his end-of-decade target. While the recovery has a lot to do with what the CEO has done right, including overhauling the brand’s stodgy styling, it was helped by his rivals’ stumbles.

BMW’s push into electric cars with the oddly shaped i3 in 2013 has fallen flat, and adding the seven-seat Gran Tourer minivan may have shifted the brand too far from its sporty roots. Also, CEO Harald Krueger, who took charge in 2015 and is 12 years younger than Zetsche, has yet to add fresh impetus, with BMW’s revamped 5-Series sedan clinging to its predecessor’s conservative design.

Audi has been slow to add to its SUV range to match offerings at Mercedes and BMW. And over the past year, the brand has been caught up in the emissions-cheating scandal of its parent Volkswagen. Audi is in the midst of finalising a $1bn settlement over tainted 3-litre diesel engines that it developed.

Surging demand for updated SUVs including the GLC helped Mercedes deliveries jump 12% in the 11 months to November, more than double the pace of growth for BMW’s namesake brand. Mercedes sold 1.9-million vehicles in the period, about 69,000 cars ahead of BMW, virtually guaranteeing the crown swap. Customers prefer Mercedes’s newer range after the company overhauled most of its models in the past four years. By contrast, BMW’s revamp cycle is just beginning.

Succession Plan

Arndt Ellinghorst, a London-based analyst with Evercore ISI, said 2016 "was indeed the year for Mercedes to harvest". It learned from mistakes and "took risks and invested in new product, improved quality and innovation. As in life, success drives more success."

While Zetsche has been able to reap the benefits of a well-timed product cycle, the task of keeping up the lead will fall to his successor. Daimler is already planning for the transition, grooming company veteran Ola Kaellenius, head of research and development and chief of sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars. The 47-year-old Swede would be Daimler’s first non-German CEO.

Still, not everything has gone according to plan. There remain nagging questions about Mercedes vehicle emissions. US regulators are probing the company, and environmental groups have asked why there is such a big gap between test results of Mercedes vehicles and what they emit on the road. Daimler has said repeatedly that its vehicles comply with laws.

Zetsche, in charge of Daimler since 2006, has cajoled, prodded and provoked Mercedes through the turnaround. The process has seen bumps — the supervisory board extended his contract by only three years in 2013 instead of the customary five — and included tough decisions such as cutting costs and selling Chrysler, which he used to run and promoted in a series of TV ads that introduced the Dr Z moniker. Those moves were aided by his easy-going public persona and an impeccable sense of timing, including unloading Chrysler just before the US car maker’s bankruptcy.

Like Ketchup

One of Zetsche’s first actions as Daimler chief was to summon about 1,500 top-level managers to tell them that about a third would not be needed after restructuring. Outlining the company’s plans on a drawing board, he took off his jacket and rolled up his sleeves to signal he was hands-on and ready to make things happen. That was a marked departure from his aloof predecessor Juergen Schrempp, who sought to transform Daimler into a champion of globalisation with operations spanning the US, Europe and Asia.

Even after a decade as CEO, Zetsche has stayed on the front lines, running Mercedes and guiding the group, which is also the world’s largest maker of heavy-duty trucks and buses. Amid Volkswagen’s cheating scandal, his profile has continued to rise as he serves as the friendly face of the embattled German car industry.

That included addressing hostile crowds, as in a speech to Germany’s Green party in November. After a cool reception, he managed to win over the environmental activists with an emphasis on Daimler’s commitment to electric vehicles and his self-deprecating humour, including reading a tweet in which he was disparagingly compared with Donald Trump.

He takes the same approach to rallying the troops at Daimler. His 2016 year-in-review video is set in a no-nonsense cafeteria near Daimler’s headquarters in Stuttgart. When he talks about the company’s plans for introducing at least 10 electric cars, he acknowledges that success will not come right away.

"E-mobility is a bit like ketchup," he says, with a bemused look on his face as he pounds the bottom of a bottle of tomato sauce. "One knows something’s coming, but not when and how much," he says before a large blob plops on a plate of chips.

