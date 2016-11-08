Tesco Bank stops online transactions after cyber thefts from 20,000 accounts

London — Tesco Bank, owned by Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco, halted online transactions from all current accounts on Monday after money was stolen from 20,000 of them in the country’s first such cyber heist.

The bank, which manages 136,000 current accounts, said it would repay people who lost money in the attack, which targeted 40,000 accounts and fuelled fears about the British financial sector’s vulnerability.

Tesco Bank CE Benny Higgins told the BBC he thought "relatively small amounts" had been stolen, but the bank would not say how much money was stolen or how.

Hackers have targeted other British banks in recent years, but the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulator said it was not aware of money being stolen previously from customers.

Tesco Bank said "online criminal activity" resulted in money being "withdrawn fraudulently". Higgins said the cost of refunding people under its regulatory obligations would be "a big number but not a huge number".

In an update late on Monday, the bank said it had begun refunding affected customer accounts and expected to complete the process by the end of Tuesday.

US banks and cyber security experts said they were eager for more information. "This is something we want to follow very closely," said American Bankers Association senior vice-president Doug Johnson.

"We want to learn exactly what happened here and take lessons learned so these attacks don’t cascade from one institution to another."

Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the British parliament’s finance committee, criticised banks and regulators for doing too little to improve cyber security after a string of technical failures and breaches of banking systems.

"We can’t go on like this," he said, pledging to raise the issue with Tesco Bank and regulators.

"Millions of customers remain unnecessarily exposed to the risk of IT failures, including delays in paying bills and an inability to access their own money," he said.

No pizza for dinner

Higgins apologised on Tesco Bank’s website on Monday. The bank has about 8-million customers, including many who have its credit cards or insurance products but not its current accounts.

The share price of Tesco, which wholly owns Tesco Bank, closed down 1.1% at 202.5p.

Customers could still use bank cards in shops or to withdraw cash from ATMs, and existing bill payments and direct debits were continuing as normal. But some current account holders voiced frustration at the block on online transactions.

Catherine Cutting tweeted: "Tried to order pizza for dinner, but @TescoBank has stopped online transactions. Cheers. What happens when I want to do my online shopping?"

The bank is a minnow in Britain’s retail banking market, with about 2% of current accounts, and represents only a small part of Tesco’s overall business.

It contributed £503m to group revenue of £24.4bn in the first half of 2016-17.

But while the financial hit to the group may be limited, Tesco Bank risks serious reputational damage.

Tyrie said: "I will be writing to Tesco Bank’s CE to find out what went wrong, and what actions are being taken to reduce the likelihood of it happening again."

Reported attacks on financial institutions in Britain rose from five in 2014 to more than 75 so far this year, according to FCA data, but bank executives and providers of security systems say many attacks go unreported.

HSBC apologised this year after its UK personal banking websites were shut down by a "denial of service" attack, but no customer funds were at risk.

Other British brands hit by significant cyber attacks over the past year include telecoms firms TalkTalk and Vodafone, business software provider Sage and electronic goods retailer Dixons Carphone.

Outside Britain, Bangladesh Bank lost $81m in February after still unidentified cyber criminals took money out of its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York using fraudulent Swift wire transfers.

