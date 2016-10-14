COMPANY COMMENT: Verimark; gold mines

However, CEO Michael van Straaten says the company is now making a concerted effort to find buffers against the rand’s swings. One of the strategies the company will employ is sourcing products locally — for example, an exercise video by South African celebrity Somizi. "We unfortunately can’t do it for all Verimark’s products, but we are working on what we can."

Another strategy will be exporting goods to overseas markets, namely the US, Europe and Australia.

Verimark abandoned these markets about 10 years ago to focus on SA and Africa.

"We have already participated in two trade shows in America and Europe. We garnered a lot of interest from distributors. But it’s going to take one to two years to get a reasonable amount of turnover from that," he said.

Van Straaten says the international strategy will be nothing like Singapore, where the group traded under its own name and failed. This time around, the firm would appoint distributors.

With the possibility of a ratings downgrade around the corner and the likelihood of a Cabinet reshuffle in the air, investors should not pin their hopes on a stable currency. Circumspection is advised, despite the company’s efforts to diversify.

The harmful legacy of old gold mines on the East and West Rand on human health through radiation and contamination of air and water is not news to residents of Johannesburg, although it seems to have shocked the researchers of the Harvard Law School International Human Rights Clinic.

What is new in their report, The Cost of Gold, released this week, is that they lay most of the blame for the harm squarely at the government’s feet.

For more than 10 years, relevant government departments have tried to avoid the responsibility of informing residents of the dangers, making decisions on a comprehensive solution to acid mine drainage and co-ordinating a response.

The government has been trying to lay the problems at the door of the mining companies.

This is despite the fact the companies that caused the problems all those decades ago no longer exist and the reason the problems arose is that 50 years ago or more, the aftereffects of gold mining were poorly understood and regulation was woefully inadequate.

Having to fix a massive costly problem now is certainly an unfair burden on a cash-strapped, poorly equipped state, but the answer does not lie in imposing more taxes on mining companies that are providing jobs and adhering to modern legislation or seeking opportunities for personal enrichment.

The Harvard researchers ascribe the lack of a co-ordinated plan to tackle communities’ rights to health, a healthy environment and housing to "the complex web of responsible government agencies and repeated legislative changes to that organisational structure".

With recognition of the problem and public lobbying by an international body, the urgency to find a comprehensive and sensible solution may increase.

Neels Blom edits Company Comment (blomn@bdlive.co.za)