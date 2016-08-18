WATCH: Understanding pricing for entrepreneurs

SMALL business owners often are afraid of making their goods and services too expensive, which can damage their margins.

Raizcorp trainer Yasmeen Alli gives some tips on how to judge if your pricing structures are sound.

Most business owners think they need funding, when what they need is paying clients — without sales there is no business.

You don’t just need sales, you need profitable sales, says Alli. "If you’re not making a profit, your sales are costing your business money, not making it money. To do this you need a good pricing strategy," she said.

Many entrepreneurs have a fear of pricing on the high-end of the scale, she says. They believe that because their businesses are small, they cannot price themselves alongside their bigger competitors. The problem comes when at the end of the month there have been sales, but there is no money in the bank, says Alli.

"Pricing needs to include the margin to cover the costs of doing business or overhead expenses. Without these, our businesses would not exist," says Alli.

The secret to pricing is keeping your pricing realistic while making provision for customers’ perceived value, she says.

Entrepreneurs can damage their brand by under-pricing their product or service in a bid to lure customers. When it comes to pricing, consider what perception you are creating about your business. Rather than attracting customers it can create the perception that you will be unable to deliver a quality service or product at such a low price. Even if you raise your prices, there will be competitors that come in at your previous price. This gives the buyer all the power in the market.

Price your product or service correctly from the beginning and the right customers will come.

Michael Lee, marketing manager of Clorox Africa, a multinational that produces the Glad brand in SA, says more and more consumers want to see their money go further. He explains why an important trend emerging globally is value.

These are Alli’s pricing tips for entrepreneurs:

• Make sure your price is in line with the value you create;

• Think about the background or hidden costs of your business;

• Your overheads cannot be paid unless you charge a suitable price. If you’re charging too little it is always going to end up as negative net profit for your business. If you are not making a net profit, look at your pricing; and

• Your goal is to make money, so keep your own margin in mind.

