WATCH: Consumer confidence improves in first quarter

Business Day TV talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist of FNB

25 March 2024 - 16:46
Lower levels of load-shedding and improved profitability have bolstered retailer confidence. Picture: BLOOMBERG
SA consumer confidence improved in the first quarter. The FNB-BER sentiment indicator edged up to -15 during the period, from -17 previously. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist of FNB.

