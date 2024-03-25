Lower levels of load-shedding and improved profitability have bolstered retailer confidence. Picture: BLOOMBERG
SA consumer confidence improved in the first quarter. The FNB-BER sentiment indicator edged up to -15 during the period, from -17 previously. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist of FNB.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Consumer confidence improves in first quarter
Business Day TV talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist of FNB
SA consumer confidence improved in the first quarter. The FNB-BER sentiment indicator edged up to -15 during the period, from -17 previously. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist of FNB.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Consumer confidence improves, but remains in negative territory
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Analysts expect Reserve Bank to keep rates steady
Fed rate cuts could boost Biden
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.