Business

BUDGET 2024 — BUSINESS PANEL

WATCH: Business reacts to budget 2024

Business Day TV speaks to chancellor of the University of the Free State Bonang Mohale, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown and Busa CEO Cas Coovadia

21 February 2024 - 19:30
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bonang Mohale. Picture: MASI LOSI
Bonang Mohale. Picture: MASI LOSI

Business Day TV speaks to the chancellor of the University of the Free State, Bonang Mohale, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown and Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia for an analyses of the 2024 national budget and what it means for SA.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Four signs it's high time to upgrade your ...
Business
2.
WATCH: Business reacts to budget 2024
Business
3.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
4.
Risk and compliance returns must be submitted to ...
Business
5.
How to draw up a risk management and compliance ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.