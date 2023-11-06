Business

FREE TO READ | Energy magazine looks beyond load-shedding

Green energy possibilities also means a rethinking of our grid capabilities

06 November 2023 - 10:58
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

By September 6 there had been 19,974 gigawatt hours of load-shedding in 2023 — more than 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 combined. That’s quite an achievement for the utility, despite the repetitive platitudes and assurances by government that we would soon see the back of regular power cuts.

Sadly, we won’t. What we might see the back — or at least the side — of in the future, however, is the oil and gas industry as the world shifts towards greener forms of energy generation.

In this issue, we explore the complicated implications including the possibility that resource-rich nations extract as much as possible, as quickly as possible. That shift will happen most notably in the transport sector, and SA needs to plan carefully to avoid being left behind.

A new partnership between the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the Automotive Industry Development Centre may help with this. Solar isn’t the only green energy possibility, with many touting our windy coastline as holding great potential for offshore wind development. But can we afford it? Of course, there’s no point in generating green kilowatts if the grid infrastructure can’t handle them, so modernisation and digitalisation of the grid is essential, as is supportive policy and legislation to enable a sustainable transition.

Despite these efforts, there’s no escaping load-shedding, with new, terrifyingly numbered stages being published, with major implications for you and your business. There’s also a look at funding models, new and improved energy standards, solar panel security, foreign investment, the role of energy conferences and more.

Just be sure to read it all before the lights go out again.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Godongwana highlights urgent need for energy and logistics reforms

Medium-term budget estimates cost of rail inefficiencies at R411bn, but notes that additional capacity of more than 11,000MW from renewable sources ...
Economy
4 days ago

Q&A: Grid constraints a huge challenge, says leading renewables developer

Engie’s Mohamed Hoosen speaks to Denene Erasmus about the company’s experience of  operating in SA’s energy sector
Companies
3 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Investors not seeing green returns

Future of green investment must be driven by far more robust regulation
Opinion
1 week ago

LUNGILE MASHELE: The ups and downs of trading in green energy

It’s not a silver bullet, but it can help certain businesses towards net-zero objectives
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PODCAST | Electricity takeaways from Enoch ...
Business
2.
FREE TO READ | Property magazine looks at ...
Business
3.
Gazprom delivers second LNG shipment to China via ...
Business
4.
FREE TO READ | Energy magazine looks beyond ...
Business
5.
PODCAST | Standard Bank’s plan to keep tech ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.