Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Human resources specialists’ take on tech in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer

28 June 2023 - 15:24
Picture: 123RF/CATHY YEULET
Picture: 123RF/CATHY YEULET

The use of digital platforms to manage teams in organisations is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer. 

The discussion focuses on work being done by the two companies, as well as the readiness of SA businesses for artificial intelligence, including emerging platforms such as Chat GPT. 

Workday specialises in on-demand or cloud-based enterprise software. It develops and provides systems for human resources, financial management, planning, and analytics.

Join the discussion: 

The US company provides services to JSE-listed Adcorp, which provides labour broking, training and specialised staffing services in SA and Australia. 

Adcorp details the growing use of technology in human capital management, while Workday details how their platform has to adapt to a shifting landscape in recent years. 

Topics of discussion include the growing use of technology in human capital management; business models for Workday and Adcorp; and possible disruption to the workforce by artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS

PODCAST | Health tech promises new twist to prescriptions

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by EMGuidance co-founders Dr Mohammed Dalwai and Dr Yaseen Khan.
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | FlySafair eyes growth in turbulent economy

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair
Business
5 days ago

PODCAST | The case for cashback and rewards programmes in a tough economy

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA businesses need to ensure they have a robust ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
FREE TO READ | Examining the em(power)ment ...
Business
4.
WATCH: SA will not change foreign policy for ...
Business
5.
FREE | Read the June 2023 edition of Business Law ...
Business

Related Articles

My Brilliant Career: How I banked on the YES programme and found my creative ...

Careers

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.