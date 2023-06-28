Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp's chief people officer
The use of digital platforms to manage teams in organisations is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer.
The discussion focuses on work being done by the two companies, as well as the readiness of SA businesses for artificial intelligence, including emerging platforms such as Chat GPT.
Workday specialises in on-demand or cloud-based enterprise software. It develops and provides systems for human resources, financial management, planning, and analytics.
Join the discussion:
The US company provides services to JSE-listed Adcorp, which provides labour broking, training and specialised staffing services in SA and Australia.
Adcorp details the growing use of technology in human capital management, while Workday details how their platform has to adapt to a shifting landscape in recent years.
Topics of discussion include the growing use of technology in human capital management; business models for Workday and Adcorp; and possible disruption to the workforce by artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Human resources specialists’ take on tech in SA
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp's chief people officer
