FREE TO READ | Commercial Property magazine

There are new trends in hospitality and innovations in what the retail sector is providing to customers, while demand for logistics and warehousing space is on the rise

09 March 2023 - 10:32
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
In this issue of Commercial Property, we examines issues around property investment, access to financing within the sector and share why warehousing is fast becoming the biggest investment asset for developers and tenants.

We share updates on three popular mixed-use sites — The Foreshore Place and Harbour Arch in Cape Town and Steyn City in Midrand.

Our experts talk about the growth within retail and the shifting paradigms within the hospitality sector where the “apartment hotel” concept isn’t a new one — but it’s being used in interesting new ways.

We also see how innovation, evolution and affordability are driving the growth of student housing in SA.

Read these and other stories in this issue.

 

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.