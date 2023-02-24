FREE TO READ | Trade Finance Insight

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
FATF’s report on SA concluded that the country is partially compliant with 17 of the FATF technical recommendations, and totally non-compliant with three of them
The chief justice said the conduct of the two led to the 2021 civil unrest and compromised the personal security of Constitutional Court judges
The president’s consultations with ANC alliance partners have traditionally signaled that cabinet changes are imminent
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers names Cyrielle Villepelet, most recently a partner in the Paris office of consultant McKinsey, as MD of Tethys Invest
The Paris-based body added South Africa and Nigeria to its grey list of 25 countries that it subjects to increased compliance monitoring
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Opponents blame Turkey’s longest-serving leader for fuelling runaway inflation once again, and letting constructors flout regulations
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
Despite the significant shocks to the global economy in the form of Covid-19 lockdowns, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical events in Europe, SA’s international trade performance has been robust, says Justin Milo, head of trade for SA at Standard Bank.
These shocks have filtered into the South African economy and been complemented by additional shocks, most notably domestic electricity supply constraints. Nonetheless SA’s exports expanded by 11% in 2022 year on year, according to statistics published by the South African Revenue Services.
A Citi reports says businesses are now focusing on inventory management strategy, diverse and longer term partnerships with producers and a deeper investment in digital tools. While physical supply chain disruptions have eased, the Citi report says this has given way to a new challenge: high inflation and rising interest rates which is putting pressure on physical supply chains and exacerbating concern for the health of supply chain finance.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE TO READ | Trade Finance Insight
SA's international trade performance has been surprisingly resilient, given the stressors in the global economy
