FREE TO READ | Investing in African Mining Indaba

Stakeholders to gather in Cape Town from February 6-9 2023 to facilitate greater investment in the continent across the mining value chain

03 February 2023 - 14:57
A bulk ore sorter at Anglo American Platinum’s Mogalakwena Mine in Limpopo. Picture: FILE PHOTO

“The Mining Indaba is the only place where the community comes together to share perspectives and learnings that can spark change and, ultimately, drive investment,” says Simon Ford, portfolio director for investing in African Mining Indaba.

“The theme for 2023 captures the geopolitical shifts and economic disruptions creating pressure points and opportunities within African mining as global economies seek security of supply,” he says.

The International Energy Agency says global demand for metals and minerals will experience a six-fold increase by 2050 as the world transitions towards a carbon-free economy. As such, mines risk their long-term sustainability if they do not take decisive action today to access additional orebody reserves.

Another theme is focused investment. The numerous global supplyside constraints fuelling the current commodities supercycle will likely persist for years, creating significant opportunities for South African mining companies to benefit from higher prices.

Also, the challenging global economic environment is sparking renewed impetus among mine operators to focus on margins, with many opting to invest in technological solutions to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and boost productivity and output.

In response to deteriorating safety performances, industry stakeholders have sought ways to improve safety performance on mine sites, with many miners turning to technology for solutions.

 

