FREE TO READ | Investing in African Mining Indaba

The rand continues to face numerous risks, including ongoing load-shedding
The fitness sector may be more resilient than after the 2008 financial crisis
Trio said in a statement they were resigning over a ‘difference of opinion’
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
After a 54-year run, Boeing has ended production of the 747
New orders slumped due to load-shedding, which also disrupted supply chains and curtailed business activity, according to survey respondents
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
The Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Church of Scotland Moderator are on a "pilgrimage of peace" that will also honour liberation hero John Garang
It could pay off in much needed advertising exposure for SA
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
“The Mining Indaba is the only place where the community comes together to share perspectives and learnings that can spark change and, ultimately, drive investment,” says Simon Ford, portfolio director for investing in African Mining Indaba.
“The theme for 2023 captures the geopolitical shifts and economic disruptions creating pressure points and opportunities within African mining as global economies seek security of supply,” he says.
The International Energy Agency says global demand for metals and minerals will experience a six-fold increase by 2050 as the world transitions towards a carbon-free economy. As such, mines risk their long-term sustainability if they do not take decisive action today to access additional orebody reserves.
Another theme is focused investment. The numerous global supplyside constraints fuelling the current commodities supercycle will likely persist for years, creating significant opportunities for South African mining companies to benefit from higher prices.
Also, the challenging global economic environment is sparking renewed impetus among mine operators to focus on margins, with many opting to invest in technological solutions to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and boost productivity and output.
In response to deteriorating safety performances, industry stakeholders have sought ways to improve safety performance on mine sites, with many miners turning to technology for solutions.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE TO READ | Investing in African Mining Indaba
Stakeholders to gather in Cape Town from February 6-9 2023 to facilitate greater investment in the continent across the mining value chain
“The Mining Indaba is the only place where the community comes together to share perspectives and learnings that can spark change and, ultimately, drive investment,” says Simon Ford, portfolio director for investing in African Mining Indaba.
“The theme for 2023 captures the geopolitical shifts and economic disruptions creating pressure points and opportunities within African mining as global economies seek security of supply,” he says.
The International Energy Agency says global demand for metals and minerals will experience a six-fold increase by 2050 as the world transitions towards a carbon-free economy. As such, mines risk their long-term sustainability if they do not take decisive action today to access additional orebody reserves.
Another theme is focused investment. The numerous global supplyside constraints fuelling the current commodities supercycle will likely persist for years, creating significant opportunities for South African mining companies to benefit from higher prices.
Also, the challenging global economic environment is sparking renewed impetus among mine operators to focus on margins, with many opting to invest in technological solutions to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and boost productivity and output.
In response to deteriorating safety performances, industry stakeholders have sought ways to improve safety performance on mine sites, with many miners turning to technology for solutions.
Browse through the pages below for these and other stories (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
YOU MAY LIKE:
PODCAST | Where to next for the mining sector?
Orion Minerals secures R250m in funding from IDC for Prieska project
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.