FREE TO READ | SMMEs punch above their weight within SA's economy

SMMEs punch above their weight within SA's economy
Sunday Times Franchising magazine looks at the role small businesses play, and how franchisees are adapting and taking advantage of renewed consumer spending

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, there are about 2.6-million small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in SA, of which 37% are formal. A third of these provide one to 10 jobs and, overall, their contribution to gross value added has increased from 18% in 2010 to 40% in 2020.

Those are big numbers for small business, which is often described as the engine driving SA’s economy...