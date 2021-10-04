Taking control: exploring ETFs as a tool to build your wealth

The financial uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic highlights the need for people to take charge of their finances and plan for the future. However, making investment decisions based on emotions — particularly during unpredictable, uncertain and volatile times — can be fraught with pitfalls.

A recent Business Day/Financial Mail Investment Dialogue, in partnership with the JSE, put the spotlight on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the benefits that professional financial advice can deliver.

Conversations of this nature are important given the plethora of financial information now available, said Itumeleng Monale, COO of the JSE, during her welcome address.

The psychology behind investing — or behavioural finance — is aligned with one of the key initiatives that the JSE is now pursuing, she explained, adding that it aims to help grow the retail investor market.

Behavioural finance applies findings in cognitive psychology to investor behaviour to identify missteps. It also describes why investors behave irrationally in the face of uncertainty.

There are more than 150 potential biases that investors can display, said Robert van Eyden, CEO of FNB Stockbroking & Portfolio Management and the author of Investing Happiness. His book describes how human emotions usually get in the way of successful investing and how financial markets are at times unpredictable and irrational.