Equipping financial advisers with the right tools

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) have become increasingly popular with investors in recent years as a result of their efficiency, high levels of liquidity, transparency and affordability. In a complex investment universe they continue to offer a good value proposition.

As a result, the ETF market is expected to see strong growth in the next five years, said Thato Matsafu, head of primary markets at the JSE.

Gareth Stobie is MD of CoreShares, a leading passive investment business which specialises in index-tracking investment solutions including ETFs, unit trusts and segregated mandates for institutions. He said that with more than 85 ETFs now available, covering a wide variety of asset classes, the ETF universe has become increasingly more daunting, particularly for clients new to investing.

Given the growing popularity of ETFs, he said there was a growing role for financial advisers to assist clients in how to invest in them.

An ETF strategist, for example, is an expert in the ETF market and can advise on the optimal mix of ETFs in an investment portfolio. Contrary to the trend, which is to focus less on product selection and more on the advice component, becoming an ETF strategist is an option for those financial advisers who want to broaden their skill sets and differentiate themselves in the market, he said.