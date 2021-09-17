Business

FREE TO READ | Plastics recycling gets renewed focus

Support extended to producers to manage their product’s life cycle responsibly

17 September 2021 - 15:10
Picture: 123RF/ZINKEVYCH
The extended producer responsibility regulations around waste management are due to be implemented from November 5. This will make it mandatory for producers to join a producer responsibility organisation or form one themselves.

In response, the Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation (Polyco) announced in August it had broadened its focus to all plastic types.

Producers are now legally mandated to manage their products at end of life to grow the downstream reuse and recycling of their materials.

Because many producers manufacture more than one type of plastic packaging and are required to join more than one producer responsibility organisation to cover their full product range, Polyco has made the decision to manage all plastic polymer types in its mandate.

 

Browse through the pages below to find out more (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

