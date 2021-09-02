News & Fox / Entrepreneurs ENTREPRENEUR: Kudoti founder Gift Lubele on finding his (re)purpose The young businessman has a plan to change the world by reducing the amount of trash in it

Gift Lubele believes in the saying "One man’s trash is another man’s treasure".

Throughout his career, the serial entrepreneur has found ways to create value, turning one type of "trash" into something else — or at least finding ways to keep items out of bins, dumps and landfills...