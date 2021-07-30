Proposed broadened work tax incentive would run for four months
In terms of a memorandum issued by the Treasury on Thursday, the incentive would be reinstated for the period from August 1 to November 30
30 July 2021 - 17:18
The Treasury has proposed a four-month extension of the broadened employment tax incentive, which is aimed at helping employers retain employees during lockdown conditions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The measure is also aimed at assisting businesses negatively affected by the extensive looting and violence that ripped through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier in July...
