Business Banks waive ATM charges for social grant recipients Two-month respite includes additional fee normally charged for using cash machines of other banks

Banks have waived ATM charges for recipients of social grants for two months, including the additional charge incurred when using other banks’ cash machines, according to the Banking Association SA (Basa).

The grace period, which runs until the end of September, aims to assist recipients who live in areas where ATMs and branches were destroyed during the violent protests in early July, the Banking Association SA (Basa) said in a statement...