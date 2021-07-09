FREE TO READ | Technology Solutions & Innovations

Innovation is at the heart of many forward-thinking organisations. Companies innovate to find smarter methods of doing things, to create new products and services, or to save money.

But innovation can go beyond the companies engaging in it, spilling over into other organisations by introducing these new products or methods to the paradigm, enhancing competition and, ultimately, benefiting society. So it’s understandable that countries should do as much as possible to encourage research, development and innovation on their soil.

In this issue we chat to some smart people about the funding options available to companies wishing to engage in high-level R&D in SA, with a particular focus on the S11D tax incentive, which grants a significant tax break to businesses that are pushing the envelope.

We also take a look at the effects of the global computer chip shortage on local industry, how rising cybersecurity threats are increasingly compelling companies to adopt zero-trust security systems, and we peek under the bonnet at all the cool tech that’s making driving safer, more economical and more fun.

Anthony Sharpe

