CHRIS ROPER: Soon, you won’t have to let people die

If you visit the website of the US patent & trademark office, you’ll find patent number 10,853,717 B2, filed on December 1 2020 by "inventors" Dustin I Abramson and Joseph Johnson jnr, on behalf of Microsoft. Its 21 pages of dense text can be boiled down to this: Microsoft has been granted a patent on technology that allows the company to resurrect dead people by taking their online and other information, and using it to turn them into artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots.

The patent defines a chatbot, for those of us who haven’t had the lamentable misfortune of dealing with DStv’s one on WhatsApp, as follows: "A chat robot is a conversational computer program that simulates human conversation using textual and/or auditory input channels … Chatbots are trained using data conversational dialogue samples from various users and user sessions. As such, the chatbots in these implementations represent a generic, normalised version for the personalities and attributes for the entire sampled user base."

It’s a scary thought. In the near future, you won’t have to let people die. Can’t bear the thought of living out your days without the company of your loved ones? Just turn them into simulacra.

A worse way to put that is, in the near future, you won’t be allowed to die.

Microsoft tells us that "living users could train a digital replacement in the event of their death".

You might be familiar with the old saw that, in life, nothing is certain except for death and taxes. Well, that’s now going the way of other outdated idiomatic phrases such as "the cheque is in the mail", "tune in tomorrow" or "he hung up on me". Because if Microsoft and other big tech companies have their way — and they tend to — death won’t be certain any more.

Hell, given that companies such as Amazon and Google don’t actually pay tax, it appears even that isn’t certain.

To remind you of a few trenchant examples, Amazon paid $0 in federal taxes on posted income of more than $11bn in 2018.

And CNBC reports that "Fair Tax Mark, a British organisation that certifies businesses for good tax conduct, assessed global tax payments from Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google and Microsoft between 2010 and 2019" and found that "the amount of tax being paid by these businesses is $100bn less than reported in their accounts".

You won’t be surprised to learn that this affects developing nations too, and that, according to aid charity ActionAid, "Google, Facebook and Microsoft should be paying more corporation tax in developing nations".

The organisation estimates that "poorer countries are missing out on up to $2.8bn in tax revenue".