FREE | Read the June 2021 edition of Business Law & Tax

Google triumphs against Oracle in the Java court battle, the effects of strike season on SA, clarity on BBBEE vehicles from the minister, and more

18 June 2021 - 16:09
Picture: 123RF/MILKOS/BUSINESS DAY

In this edition, we see how competition law across Africa is stepping up its game, how to manage electronic signatures for authentication of documents, and how environmental laws and sustainable clothing, or so-called “slow fashion”, are coming together to soften our footprint on our planet.

Also in the spotlight are key trends and forecasts for Africa's infrastructure market, the Protection of Personal Information Act and its effect on the hospitality industry, as well as the expropriation bill, which is seeking to assure investors that land reform in SA will be in line with global standards, plus much more.  

 

Click below to page through the full edition (zoom in or switch to full screen for ease of reading):

