FREE | Read the June 2021 edition of Business Law & Tax

In this edition, we see how competition law across Africa is stepping up its game, how to manage electronic signatures for authentication of documents, and how environmental laws and sustainable clothing, or so-called “slow fashion”, are coming together to soften our footprint on our planet.

Also in the spotlight are key trends and forecasts for Africa's infrastructure market, the Protection of Personal Information Act and its effect on the hospitality industry, as well as the expropriation bill, which is seeking to assure investors that land reform in SA will be in line with global standards, plus much more.

