WATCH: In conversation with Johann Rupert

09 November 2016 - 14:09
Johann Rupert, former president Thabo Mbeki and Times Media CEO Andrew Bonamour. Picture: TIMES MEDIA
Johann Rupert, former president Thabo Mbeki and Times Media CEO Andrew Bonamour. Picture: TIMES MEDIA

Businessman Johann Rupert was the recipient of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Lifetime Achievement Award at an awards ceremony on Tuesday.

Richemont’s revamp given investors’ nod

Shares rise despite operating profit dropping 43%
Companies
5 months ago

Rupert calls time on Richemont bosses

Richemont, the owner of Cartier jewellery and IWC Schaffhausen timepieces, unveiled the most sweeping management overhaul in years in response to ...
Business
5 months ago

Investors appear unfazed by Richemont’s dismal profit

Luxury brand group’s share price jumps as much as 7.8% despite reporting sharp drop in profit due to one-off costs, including inventory buy-backs of ...
Companies
5 months ago

Behind Richemont's slide

Richemont is holding on to cash but also investing to support longer-term growth
Money & Investing
9 months ago

