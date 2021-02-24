Business

PODCAST | Technology adoption and cloud computing shows rapid growth

Logicalis vice-president for global business development Mick McNeil joins Business Day Spotlight from Ireland to discuss tech trends

24 February 2021 - 20:57 Mudiwa Gavaza
Mick Mcneil. Picture: SUPPLIED
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the growth of technology adoption and cloud computing around the world, driven in part by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mick McNeil, vice-president for global business development at Logicalis, a subsidiary of JSE-listed technology firm Datatec. He joins us from Ireland.

Join the discussion:

The discussion begins with McNeil explaining the size and scope of Logicalis’s operations and his role at the company.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Logicalis is an international digital services solutions provider with about 10,000 customers worldwide. The group has annualised revenues of $1.7bn (about R25bn) from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

The company recently signed a deal with US tech giants Microsoft and Cisco to help clients with digitalisation, primarily focused on cloud computing.

McNeil has been tasked with growing Logicalis digital transformation and cloud managed service business, finding new clients and guiding their partnership with Microsoft and Cisco.

The discussion focuses on the effect of Covid-19 on digital transformation in various parts of the world, the work that needs to be done for companies to fully take advantage of cloud computing’s potential, a view of SA’s technology adoption compared to  other regions and which new technologies are likely to shape the coming decade.

PODCAST | Budget preview: Who holds the purse strings?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johann van Tonder, an economist at Momentum Investments
Business
1 day ago

PODCAST | Dirty politics and its impact on SA and the economy

SA’s election mechanisms mean MPs serve their parties, not the people
Economy
5 days ago

PODCAST | How AI can help SA navigate itself out of its energy crisis

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mark Nasila, chief analytics officer in FNB’s chief risk office
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | Increasing financial literacy in SA through writing fiction

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Malcolm Fair, MD at global investment firm RisCura; and author Angela Makholwa
National
2 weeks ago

