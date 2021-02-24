PODCAST | Technology adoption and cloud computing shows rapid growth

Logicalis is an international digital services solutions provider with about 10,000 customers worldwide. The group has annualised revenues of $1.7bn (about R25bn) from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

The company recently signed a deal with US tech giants Microsoft and Cisco to help clients with digitalisation, primarily focused on cloud computing.

McNeil has been tasked with growing Logicalis digital transformation and cloud managed service business, finding new clients and guiding their partnership with Microsoft and Cisco.

The discussion focuses on the effect of Covid-19 on digital transformation in various parts of the world, the work that needs to be done for companies to fully take advantage of cloud computing’s potential, a view of SA’s technology adoption compared to other regions and which new technologies are likely to shape the coming decade.

