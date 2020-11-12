Five trends accelerating the shift to cloud

Digital transformation is not new and many organisations are well advanced in their transformation process. However, the urgent need to shift to the cloud has been underscored by the impact of Covid-19.

In the wake of the pandemic, we are seeing technology accelerate at breakneck speed, with moves to the cloud increasing exponentially. Behind this were two Covid-inspired trends we are likely to see much more of in 2021: the shift to remote working and more cyber security attacks. But there are a number of other equally apparent trends.

With the shifts the pandemic brought upon so many companies in 2020, it’s a good time to consider how Covid-19 will continue to drive digital transformation trends in the future and what impact it will have on finance leaders throughout 2021.

Trend 1: Cybersecurity

Ironically, the pandemic turned out to be an involuntary ‘external security audit’ which not many enterprises were ready for. For instance, the UK's National Cyber Security Centre handled a record number of cybersecurity incidents over the past 12 months, according to its just-published annual review.

More than 200 of the 723 incidents handled by the agency between last September and end-August (a 20% increase on the 602 it handled the year before) were related to the coronavirus. Like the UK, SA has seen an increase in bogus e-mails posing as communications from health authorities. These are sent with links claiming to provide important updates, but when clicked on, lead to malware downloads on the devices.

The Sage research report, CFO 3.0 — Digital transformation beyond financial management similarly found in SA that “managing risk around fraud and cybersecurity” was one of the biggest challenges facing finance professionals.

The Sage report looks at the evolution of finance leaders.