FREE | Join the conversation on water and sanitation services

The City of Ekurhuleni invites you to an online discussion on October 22 at 12pm
20 October 2020 - 12:38
The water that flows into our homes and into industry is one of the strongest indicators of a city’s determination to keep residents healthy and manufacturers operating in the best conditions.
The City of Ekurhuleni believes that quality water and sanitation services are a critical enabler to business success.
The City of Ekurhuleni in partnership with Business Day invites you to join City of Ekurhuleni MMC for water, sanitation and energy Tiisetso Nketle, in an online discussion on:
- security of supply and Aqualeap infrastructure projects;
- water quality and industrial effluent management;
- bulk meter consolidation; and
- billing and revenue enhancement.
Date: October 22 2020
Time: 12pm
