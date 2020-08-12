PODCAST | Online financial tools to help you assess how healthy your business is
Part 6: The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank
12 August 2020 - 14:00
Sponsored
How do you check whether your business is healthy and profitable? Listen to this episode to find out. Financial planner and author, advocate Thayn Niemand, talks about the various possible causes of cash flow problems and gives advice on how to weather these challenges.
Listen to the podcast below
Download The Essential Guide for Small-business Owners for free. Simply search “Nedbank Small Business Services”.
This article was paid for by Nedbank Small Business Services.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.