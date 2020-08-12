Business

PODCAST | Online financial tools to help you assess how healthy your business is

Part 6: The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank

12 August 2020 - 14:00
Listen to this Nedbank podcast to find out how healthy and profitable your business is. Picture: 123RF/MAVOIMAGE
Listen to this Nedbank podcast to find out how healthy and profitable your business is. Picture: 123RF/MAVOIMAGE

How do you check whether your business is healthy and profitable? Listen to this episode to find out. Financial planner and author, advocate Thayn Niemand, talks about the various possible causes of cash flow problems and gives advice on how to weather these challenges. 

Download The Essential Guide for Small-business Owners for free. Simply search “Nedbank Small Business Services”.

This article was paid for by Nedbank Small Business Services.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.