CFO 3.0: using data and predictive analytics to look to the future

The evolving role of the CFO

To manage the new demands resulting from the pandemic, your business needs the right technology foundation to undergo digital transformation, where tech is integrated and coordinated across the entire business ecosystem.

In growing businesses, the first investments are often made in financial management, building out the technology you as a CFO will need for success.

However, this also means the business requires you to be front and centre when it comes to leading change through digital transformation.

This puts you in the ideal position to evolve from CFO 1.0 and CFO 2.0 to CFO 3.0.

You can put what you need in place to move beyond your traditional role and lead your business to new heights – you may end up driving business transformation beyond finance boundaries.

CFO 3.0 means you’re the visionary.

While today you’re focused on the past and present, tomorrow you’ll need to make use of vast amounts of data. This will help you predict the future of your business, uncover hidden opportunities, and close information gaps.

According to new research by Sage, where 311 senior inhouse financial decision makers from SA were surveyed, that shift is already happening.

The report, CFO 3.0: Digital transformation beyond financial management, revealed that, post-Covid-19, nine out of 10 (87%) CFOs now play a role in digital transformation, with 15% fully responsible for the shift.

With nearly all finance leaders actively involved in digital transformation, a more versatile role is emerging: one that merges skills such as accounting, analytics, business management, and strategic-thinking. And, since budgetary approval is a key element of digital strategy, the finance function, too, has moved to the core of business strategy.