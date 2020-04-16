WATCH: Executive pay in the time of Covid-19

Increasingly, company boards are announcing a cut in executive pay following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s example when he announced that his cabinet and provincial Premiers will take a 33% pay cut for the next three months.

BDTV’s Michael Avery discusses the role of executive pay and what boards should be considering amid the health and economic crisis that will batter performance with Mervyn King, chair of the King Committee on Corporate Governance in SA; and Martin Hopkins, head of Bowman’s reward advisory services and president of the SA Reward Association.