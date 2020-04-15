UK auditing firms cut pay and bonuses to ride out Covid-19

London — Global accounting and consulting firms Deloitte and EY said on Wednesday that they are cutting pay for partners at their UK businesses by a fifth to protect jobs during the coronavirus crisis, mirroring moves at rivals PwC and BDO.

Professional services in the City of London have hit a near standstill since the Covid-19 pandemic shook global markets and caused activities such as mergers and acquisitions and stock market listings to dry up.

Richard Houston, CEO of Deloitte UK, said the highest earners must bear most of the financial burden, and they must build the resilience of the firm for the long term. He said there would be no annual salary increases, with bonuses reduced and deferred until later in the year.

“As part of this package of actions, partner annual earnings are expected to decline by about 20% and we have deferred profit distributions,” Houston said in a blog, adding that the moves are the right thing to do to “protect jobs and our business for the foreseeable future”.

Deloitte UK is also offering the option of reduced working hours, while maintaining a higher proportion of their salary.

Deloitte is one of the world’s Big Four accounting firms that check the books of most blue chip companies, the other three being EY, KPMG and PwC.