Covid-19 and the future relationship of employers and unions

The Covid-19 pandemic had one initial positive impact in SA — labour, business and government representatives quickly reached agreement in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on initial economic stimulus measures, thus promoting social cohesion.

Positive outcomes also came in the form of amendments to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and pension fund regulations to accommodate employers that are experiencing severe financial pressure. The amendments offer UIF support to employees where salaries cannot be paid, or when an employer cannot keep up with pension fund contributions.

Covid-19’s biggest negative impact on labour relations will undoubtedly be job losses of 1-million or more, which have already started, although the floodgates will only really open after the lockdown as employees in almost every economic sector will be exposed to retrenchment, liquidation and business rescue processes. Similarly, Covid-19 may force trade unions to reduce their headcount because retrenchments mean a loss of union members or potential members.

This major concern does not apply to government employees, as the government as an employer has an established tradition of not retrenching workers. That is why public-service unions and workers will have to reflect on their positioning when it comes to their wage increase dispute arising from the government’s intention to amend the 2018 wage agreement. A judicial court will support their case, but the court of public opinion will come down on them like a ton of bricks.

I do, however, have sympathy with government employees who deserve a decent increase, and the ones at the forefront of the coronavirus struggle.

Another positive outcome is that Covid-19 has instilled a sense of reality among certain of my fellow union leaders (and the EFF), who have repeatedly threatened to bring the country’s economy to a halt by strike or protest action. Now they know what the consequences of such a threat are.

Due to Covid-19 and SA’s downgrade to junk status, the balance of power will swing, and unions will be on the back foot as job security for our members and the well-being of dependents will have to become a priority. Despite being watchful of employers that abuse the coronavirus as an excuse to downsize after the lockdown, unions will have to find creative solutions in partnership with employers to make up for lost production and employee remuneration, and to mitigate the retrenchment bloodbath.

Sacrices

To achieve this, employees and employers alike will have to make major concessions, and at various workplaces employees will have to temporarily commit themselves to sacrifices when it comes to salaries and longer working hours, which may well mean work on weekends and public holidays, or, alternatively, working short-time. In exchange, the senior executives need to make remuneration sacrifices, and companies will hopefully be able to bear the losses for longer during the transition period without having to drastically reduce staff or change their conditions of service in the hope of reaching financial break-even within a reasonable period.