Business

PODCAST | Ethiopian fintech diaries: insider founder and investor perspectives

Real-world anecdotes and in-trench insights for entrepreneurs and investors keen on pursuing Ethiopian business opportunities in 2020

09 December 2019 - 14:45 Andile Masuku
The Africa Fintech Summit gathered disruptors, tech and finance professionals, regulators, and investors from across Africa and the world in Addis Ababa on November 21. Picture: UNSPLASH/KALEAB
The Africa Fintech Summit gathered disruptors, tech and finance professionals, regulators, and investors from across Africa and the world in Addis Ababa on November 21. Picture: UNSPLASH/KALEAB

For this podcast, taped on the fringes of the recent Africa Fintech Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Global Startup Movement's Andrew Berkowitz sat down with three local tech ecosystem players, to get a sense of what's trending in Ethiopia's nascent fintech scene: Adam Abate, co-founder and CEO of Apposit, Yemiru Chanyalew, CEO of Moneta Technologies, and Habtamu Tadesse, founder and CEO of both Zayride and Arifpay.

Listen to the discussion:

This episode also features investment-focused insights about Ethiopia's fintech prospects from Saad Sheikh, who is Principal of Investments at TLG Capital.

Listen in to learn the following:

1) How an experienced mid-market equity investor in the sub-Saharan African region frames the Ethiopia opportunity right now, [17:36]

2) Whether the M-Pesa model might be as successful in transforming Ethiopia's digital economy as it has been in Kenya,  [31:50], and 

3) Why Telegram has emerged as the dominant messaging platform among Ethiopian youth. [40:15]

This instalment is full of essential, real-world anecdotes and in-trench insights for entrepreneurs and investors keen on pursuing Ethiopian business opportunities in 2020.

This podcast is brought to you by African Tech Roundup in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.  

• African Tech Roundup is a Johannesburg-based media and insights organisation, aka village square, which tracks the progress of Africa’s emerging digital, tech and innovation industries.

PODCAST | When it comes to tech, is there an Africa-China or China-Africa dynamic at play?

In this episode of the African Tech Roundup podcast, Andile Masuku and The Subtext’s Osarumen Osamuyi are joined by Iginio Gagliardone
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
PODCAST | Ethiopian fintech diaries: insider ...
Business
2.
Why business rescue is no panacea for SAA problems
Business
3.
WATCH: Why oil producers have agreed to deeper ...
Business
4.
Electric vehicles: SA must change its attitude to ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.