PODCAST | Ethiopian fintech diaries: insider founder and investor perspectives

This episode also features investment-focused insights about Ethiopia's fintech prospects from Saad Sheikh, who is Principal of Investments at TLG Capital.

Listen in to learn the following:



1) How an experienced mid-market equity investor in the sub-Saharan African region frames the Ethiopia opportunity right now, [17:36]



2) Whether the M-Pesa model might be as successful in transforming Ethiopia's digital economy as it has been in Kenya, [31:50], and



3) Why Telegram has emerged as the dominant messaging platform among Ethiopian youth. [40:15]

This instalment is full of essential, real-world anecdotes and in-trench insights for entrepreneurs and investors keen on pursuing Ethiopian business opportunities in 2020.

