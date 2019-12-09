PODCAST | Ethiopian fintech diaries: insider founder and investor perspectives
Real-world anecdotes and in-trench insights for entrepreneurs and investors keen on pursuing Ethiopian business opportunities in 2020
For this podcast, taped on the fringes of the recent Africa Fintech Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Global Startup Movement's Andrew Berkowitz sat down with three local tech ecosystem players, to get a sense of what's trending in Ethiopia's nascent fintech scene: Adam Abate, co-founder and CEO of Apposit, Yemiru Chanyalew, CEO of Moneta Technologies, and Habtamu Tadesse, founder and CEO of both Zayride and Arifpay.
Listen to the discussion:
This episode also features investment-focused insights about Ethiopia's fintech prospects from Saad Sheikh, who is Principal of Investments at TLG Capital.
Listen in to learn the following:
1) How an experienced mid-market equity investor in the sub-Saharan African region frames the Ethiopia opportunity right now, [17:36]
2) Whether the M-Pesa model might be as successful in transforming Ethiopia's digital economy as it has been in Kenya, [31:50], and
3) Why Telegram has emerged as the dominant messaging platform among Ethiopian youth. [40:15]
This instalment is full of essential, real-world anecdotes and in-trench insights for entrepreneurs and investors keen on pursuing Ethiopian business opportunities in 2020.
This podcast is brought to you by African Tech Roundup in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.
• African Tech Roundup is a Johannesburg-based media and insights organisation, aka village square, which tracks the progress of Africa’s emerging digital, tech and innovation industries.