WATCH: What business rescue means for SAA

SAA board member Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the airline

06 December 2019 - 10:47 Business Day TV
An SAA Airbus A340-300 at Hong Kong International Airport. Picture: 123RF/TEA
SAA has been placed under business rescue. The decision was taken unanimously by its board in the hope of creating a better return for the company’s creditors and shareholders.

The Treasury and lenders will provide the state-owned carrier with R4bn to facilitate the business rescue process.

SAA board member Martin Kingston spoke to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the airline.

