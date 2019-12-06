News Leader
WATCH: What business rescue means for SAA
SAA board member Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the airline
06 December 2019 - 10:47
SAA has been placed under business rescue. The decision was taken unanimously by its board in the hope of creating a better return for the company’s creditors and shareholders.
The Treasury and lenders will provide the state-owned carrier with R4bn to facilitate the business rescue process.
SAA board member Martin Kingston spoke to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the airline.