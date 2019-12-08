Comair’s R1bn deal with SAA in question
Listed aviation company wants to meet the national carrier’s business rescue practitioner over the settlement it won
08 December 2019 - 17:03
Comair, the listed operator of low-cost carrier kulula.com and British Airways in SA, says it will meet SAA’s newly appointed business rescue practitioner, Les Matuson, to discuss the more than R1bn settlement it won against the national airline.
Chapter six of the Companies Act, which deals with business rescue procedures, puts a moratorium on creditor claims against a company in business rescue. According to the legislation, no legal proceedings and enforcement actions can be instituted against a company in business rescue, which is a legal process to rehabilitate a financially distressed company through a turnaround plan.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.