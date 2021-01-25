Banks have a bigger role to play beyond extending finance

Does climate change have an impact on the economy? Are there challenges and opportunities that now exist within sustainable finance? Importantly, do banks have a role to play in financing sustainable developments?

The short answer to this question is an unequivocal yes. This is particularly true for financial institutions, and especially banks, with a presence in developing economies, where the imperative of driving the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals has largely been hamstrung by the significant lack of resources, mainly financial. In these scenarios, the private sector — and banks in particular — have an essential role to play in being part of sustainable development and, in so doing, help lay the foundation for business to thrive.

While the traditional view is that the primary function of banks in sustainable development is to facilitate the finance required to drive the development agenda, another reason banks can, and must play their part has less to do with funding, and everything to do with reach, networks, innovation, influence and the ability to meaningfully foster change.

The nature of banking means that participants in the industry touch virtually every aspect of society, including individuals, businesses, and larger organisations in both the public and private sectors. Banks can therefore be regarded as investors in the real economy and have the opportunity to use levers at their disposal to lead impact and change in society.

The delivery of this responsibility can be best achieved through a shared value commitment in which shareholder returns are viewed as only one component of investment, while delivering positive social and environmental impact are equally valued.