OR Tambo passport controllers axed after bribery caught on YouTube video

“Securitas is contracted to Emirates airline and was in this case conducting the documentation verification process. This process is done on behalf of airlines at the international departures hall prior to check-in in order to eliminate unnecessary delays and queues at the home affairs emigration desks,” the airport said in its media release.

Emirates airline is responsible for the conduct of the service providers it contracts, OR Tambo GM Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana said in the statement.

“In accordance with the prescripts of both the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the South African Civil Aviation Authority, we will write to Emirates and ask it to advise how it will mitigate against this sort of incident in future. We will also ensure that a corrective action plan is submitted. In addition, we will review the licensing conditions of the security company,” Pityi-Vokwana said.

OR Tambo said Securitas is one of nine security companies licensed by Airports Company SA to provide security in terms of contracts directly with several airlines.

“The services that these companies provide include document verification such as visas, cargo security, aircraft guarding, weapon handling and cargo escorting services.”