SA Airlink and Safair end plans for tie-up

Regional airlines SA Airlink and Safair have abandoned their merger bid after a protracted effort to combine their operations.

The airlines announced their intention to merge in November 2017, saying that they believed a merger would be beneficial for the two businesses, their customers, employees, suppliers, the local and regional air transport markets and the broader SA economy.

The Competition Commission disagreed and prohibited the proposed merger on the grounds that it would result in a substantial prevention of competition. It said the merger could result in price increases because it was likely to remove a competitor to Airlink, and Safair offered competitive prices.

SA Airlink marketing and sales manager Karin Murray said on Wednesday that the decision to abandon the merger had nothing to do with the Competition Commission’s objections. “The transaction was terminated for commercial reasons between the parties,” she said.

FlySafair’s sales and distribution manager, Kirby Gordon, said the two businesses had grown and changed considerably in the year since they proposed the merger and that it no longer made sense to shareholders. “We are 140% what we were last year,” she said.

Following the prohibition of the merger by the commission in March 2018, SA Airlink and FlySafair applied to the Competition Tribunal for reconsideration, arguing that the commission had erred in its findings that a merger would remove an effective competitor and a potential competitor, and that the transaction would result in co-ordinated outcomes.